Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of The Toro worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

TTC stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

