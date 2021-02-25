Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,945 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

UHS opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.