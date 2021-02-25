Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,297 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Celanese worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,861,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,960,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $20,409,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $142.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

