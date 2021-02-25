Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,312 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,681 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,322. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

