Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 200,578 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in KE by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

KE stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.