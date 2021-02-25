Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Proofpoint worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 41.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $124.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

