Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,637 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of HMS worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.83 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMSY. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

