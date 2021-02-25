Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,986 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Cognex worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after acquiring an additional 142,113 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 889,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 31,835 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 474.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $15,179,860. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

