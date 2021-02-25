Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,814 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

