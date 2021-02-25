Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,354 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 193,152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,843,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

WCN stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

