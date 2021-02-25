Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,739 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,558.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

