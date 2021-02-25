Sei Investments Co. Sells 25,326 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Alliant Energy worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

