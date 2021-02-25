Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,220 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

