Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,858 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Hubbell worth $13,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after buying an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $177.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

