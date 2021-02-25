Sei Investments Co. Sells 70,077 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,077 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE LW opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

