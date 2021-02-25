Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

