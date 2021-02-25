Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,170,000 after purchasing an additional 767,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,359,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,655,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 417,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 291,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 266,529 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

