Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.25. 615,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 393,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $644.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.88.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

