Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.29.

SEM traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

