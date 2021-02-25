Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Down 6.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price was down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 641,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 501,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 306,785 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 151,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

