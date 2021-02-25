Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.26-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.
NYSE:SEM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 637,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
