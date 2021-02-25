Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.26-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.

NYSE:SEM traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 637,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

