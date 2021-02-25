Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 226921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

