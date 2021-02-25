SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Sells $330,110.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $330,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,858,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,790,907.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 24th, W Thomas Grant II sold 73,552 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,272,756.80.
- On Friday, February 5th, W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60.
- On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12.
- On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.
NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $31.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
