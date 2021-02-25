SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Sells $330,110.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director W Thomas Grant II sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $330,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,858,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,790,907.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Thomas Grant II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, W Thomas Grant II sold 73,552 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,272,756.80.

On Friday, February 5th, W Thomas Grant II sold 18,416 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $462,241.60.

On Monday, January 25th, W Thomas Grant II sold 21,576 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $541,989.12.

On Thursday, January 21st, W Thomas Grant II sold 28,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $725,738.24.

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLQT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after buying an additional 3,807,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after buying an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 1,863,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

