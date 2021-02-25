Selfkey Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and $6.59 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00055164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00738711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00041803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.