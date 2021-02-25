Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMICY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.02.

OTCMKTS:SMICY traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,480. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

