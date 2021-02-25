Semler Scientific (SMLR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SMLR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.82. 4,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $702.40 million, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMLR shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

