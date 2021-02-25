Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.50-8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.07. Sempra Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.50 to $8.10 EPS.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.