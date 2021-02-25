Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.40% of Semtech worth $65,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 46,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,116,369.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,926.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $243,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

