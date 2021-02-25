Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.40. 1,257,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,908,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of central nervous system therapies based on human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. Its pipeline includes NSI-189 small molecule program, NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, and novel & proprietary chemical entity screening platform.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.