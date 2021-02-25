SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 5%

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) were down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,084,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 954,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

