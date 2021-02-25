Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) Insider Acquires A$36,000.00 in Stock

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) insider Trevor Bourne bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.65.
About Senex Energy
