Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) Insider Acquires A$36,000.00 in Stock

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) insider Trevor Bourne bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,000.00 ($25,714.29).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

