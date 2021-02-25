Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

