Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Buys $361,137.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SNSE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 265,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,769. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
