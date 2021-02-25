Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Buys $361,137.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 20,300 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNSE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 265,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,769. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

