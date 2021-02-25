Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 11.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 49,417,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 67,877,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Senseonics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

