Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 11.4%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 49,417,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 67,877,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.
About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
