Senseonics (SENS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Senseonics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SENS opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

