Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce $2.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $2.80 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $8.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $7.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 million to $7.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.22 million, with estimates ranging from $18.77 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

