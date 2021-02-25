Sentivate Market Cap Tops $25.15 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $369,832.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00055164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00738711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00036473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00041803 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

