Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 134.50 ($1.76). 5,388,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,346. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.32.

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

