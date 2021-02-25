Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20 ($1.69), but opened at GBX 139 ($1.82). Serco Group plc (SRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 135.70 ($1.77), with a volume of 4,984,635 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.40 ($2.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.32.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

