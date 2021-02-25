Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.07. 7,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,697. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

