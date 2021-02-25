Serum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $542.09 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $6.03 or 0.00012816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $301.42 million and approximately $542.09 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

