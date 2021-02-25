Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 7,290,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,857,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.