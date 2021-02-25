Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 7,290,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,857,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

