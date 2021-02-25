Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.44

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $20.61. Seven & i shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 164,377 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.