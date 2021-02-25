Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.34

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.34 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 72.28 ($0.94). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.94), with a volume of 413,515 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.34. The stock has a market cap of £224.05 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

