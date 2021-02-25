SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 279.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,599 shares of company stock worth $11,125,686. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.89 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

