SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

