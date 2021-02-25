SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,813 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 261,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

