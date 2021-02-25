SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,503 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,324,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 142,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $88.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

