Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $531.84

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.84 ($6.95) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 656.03 ($8.57), with a volume of 604,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 611.44 ($7.99).

The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 561.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

In other news, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £76,835 ($100,385.42). Also, insider Ruth Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

