Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.42% of Shake Shack worth $471,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Shake Shack by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last ninety days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $125.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -187.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

